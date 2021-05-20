Red Arrows set for Ragley Hall display

The Midlands Air Festival at Ragley Hall will host the world-renowned Red Arrows’ first display since the start of the pandemic next month, in a great coup for the event.

The Red Arrrows (46907539)

The festival, which takes place between Friday 4th and Sunday 6th June will also feature the RAF Typhoon Display Team, the Battle of Britain Spitfire pair and the RAF Falcons military skydiving team.

The RAF Red Arrows are one of the finest and most respected jet aerobatic teams in the world and the nation’s favourite wherever they display in the UK.

During the event they will showcase their new formation for 2021 called ‘The Wall’.

The director of aviation for the event, Trevor Graham said, “We are delighted and honoured to have so many of the nation’s top military and civilian aviators to support us and fly for the people of the Midlands.”