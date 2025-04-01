THE Stratford district has the third highest household recycling rate in England, according to the latest figures from Defra.

The data for the last financial year (2023-24) showed the district recycled 61 per cent of allowing Stratford District Council to jump two places in the league table.

The result was also a one per cent increase from the previous year.

Stratford District Council is performing well with its recycling service, according to Defra data.

Julie Lewis, head of environmental and neighbourhood services at SDC, said: “This is a huge success and it’s a testament to our residents and their commitment to recycling. It is an amazing achievement, and we would like to thank our residents and our continued successful partnership with waste collection contractor, Biffa Waste Services Ltd, alongside the hard work of our council officers for this milestone.

“We are aiming for the top spot next year.”

She added: “We aim to make our collection service easy to use with the continued challenge to keep reducing and reusing and increasing the materials that can be recycled directly from your front door.

“So as part of our commitment, from 14th April residents will now be able to include plastic bags and wrapping in their recycling collections. This includes plastic bags, sweet wrappers, plastic film and sleeves, fruit and vegetable net bags and cheese, fish and meat wrapping.”

The top spot in the league went to South Oxfordshire District Council with a recycling rate of 62.9 per cent.

For a reminder of what can be recycled and the extra items that the refuse lorries can take, visit https://tinyurl.com/44whu347