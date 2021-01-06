Recycling centres remain open during lockdown

Warwickshire recycling centres will continue to be open for booked appointments during the lockdown that was announced on Monday evening.

All nine county sites are operating and slots can be booked via www.warwickshire.gov.uk/hwrc. Appointments run from 9.30am to 3pm weekdays and 8.30am to 4pm weekends (Shipston shuts at noon on weekends).

A broad range of materials can be deposited for recycling, including wood, scrap metal, garden waste and electrical items. Thanks to the extra efforts of recycling centre visitors, the overall recycling rate at sites for 2020 was higher than it was for 2019. Check the web information for the exact materials available at each site and pre-sort waste when packing your car for an efficient visit.

Booking is required for a 15 minute slot for a car and there are also 30 minute slots for a car and small trailer on certain days at Burton Farm in Stratford.

It is important that residents do not visit the recycling centres if they have symptoms, have been tested positive for Covid and are self-isolating or have been advised to self-isolate due to being in contact with someone with Covid. Any contaminated waste, such as tissues or masks, should be double bagged and quarantined for 72 hours before disposal.

The lockdown means that the reuse shops at each recycling centre have had to close. The charity partners Age UK and Mary Ann Evans Hospice request that items are stored at home until the shops can reopen and accept donations again.

Cllr Heather Timms, portfolio holder for Environment and Heritage and Culture said: "The booking system that Warwickshire County Council have installed and developed for all of our recycling centres has allowed us to offer controlled, safe and socially distanced visits to the recycling centres during the pandemic. Having the ability to manage visitor numbers and stay in close contact with keen recyclers who have booked appointments, means we can be confident in continuing to operate our sites safely.

"Thank you to everyone at home and at the recycling centres in Warwickshire who are recycling more than ever and helping to protect the environment and reduce our impact on climate change."