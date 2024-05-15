The safe was ransacked at the recycling centre, and a woman disturbed a burglar in two recent incidents near Shipston.

Shipston Recycling Centre shop was broken into sometime between midnight on 5th May and on 9am on 7th May. Approximately £50 was stolen. Locally, people said that the safe was stolen, although police were yet to confirm this.

The crime incident number is 87 of 7th May.

Meanwhile a burglary happened at Fosseway Crescent at noon 7th May. A woman was in her garden and went back into her house to find a someone in her house. The offender has fled with jewellery. This is incident 135 of 07/05. It is reported that the male burglar was eating a meal when he was disturbed.

Both offences under investigation. Anyone with information can go on the Warwickshire Police website, or call 101 quoting the incident number. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.