Classic Ibiza kicked-off its eight-night summer tour at Ragley Hall on Saturday (1st July) with the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra entertaining the capacity crowd with well-known Balearic-infused house tunes given an orchestral makeover.

Over 9,000 people of all ages attended the show – Classic Ibiza’s largest-ever audience.

The Herald photographer was in attendance – see photos in tomorrow’s Herald (Thursday) which will be available to buy online at Stratford Herald (zenfolio.com)

Classic Ibiza at Ragley Hall on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Producer Lisa Ward commented: “We are blessed with such a loyal following at Ragley Hall, so our challenge is to bring something that’s fresh every year. Going by the reaction of our amazing Warwickshire audience, we certainly achieved that.

“Our musicians and crew were incredible, but the biggest shout-out goes to everyone that came, they are the ones that bring the unique Classic Ibiza vibe and make the show so special.”

There was a chilled vibe to the concert which began at 5.30pm before former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis stepped things up with a Latin house set.

As the sun went down USO and DJ Goldierocks took to the stage with iconic tracks, including Basement Jaxx’s Red Alert, to get the crowd warmed up.

A dance set packed with house anthems closed the show. Perhaps most poignant of the 40 tracks played during the concert was the rendition of Insomnia by Faithless – a homage to Faithless frontman Maxi Jazz who died in December.