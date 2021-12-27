Fly-tipping incidents in Stratford rocketed by 81 per cent last year.

Rubbish was illegally dumped on roads, lay-bys and pavements in most cases but also strewn across footpaths and bridleways.

Household waste was the most common thing abandoned, accounting for six out of ten incidents, followed by builders’ waste, white goods such as old cookers, washing machines or fridges, tyres and green waste, according to newly-published figures from the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra).

Stratford District Council, which is responsible for clearing up fly-tips, also had to deal with asbestos, chemical drums, oil or fuel incidents and abandoned vehicle parts.

In total, it was forced to fork-out £11,000 for the year to April 2021.

More than half of all fly-tips in the area were the size of a small van load. Next most common were single-items, followed by transit van and car boot size loads.

Fly-tipping incidents on public land in Stratford have quadrupled in eight years – from 142 in 2013, to just over 600 for the 12 months to 2021.

Nationally, local authorities dealt with 1.13 million fly-tipping incidents, up 16 per cent on the year before.

Despite fly-tipping cases rising, the number of fixed penalty notices and court fines across the country were significantly down, according to the Defra report.

The Country Land and Business Association (CLA), which represents rural businesses, warned that Defra’s figures tell only half the story as they cover only incidences on public land.

Most fly-tipping happens on privately-owned land such as farms, small holdings and country estates.

Mark Tufnell, president of the CLA, slammed it as “disgraceful behaviour which blights our beautiful countryside”.

He said: “It’s not just the odd bin bag, but large household items, from unwanted sofas to broken washing machines, building materials and even asbestos being dumped across our countryside.”

The maximum fine for anyone caught is £50,000 or 12 months’ imprisonment, if convicted.

With one member facing a bill of more than £100,000 to clear up, the CLA is calling for a crack-down including tougher punishments.

The Local Government Association, which represents councils around the country, also called for bigger fines for those who dump waste and challenged manufacturers and retailers to shoulder their share of the costs falling on taxpayers.

LGA spokesman David Renard said: “Councils have done what they can during the extremely challenging circumstances of the pandemic to crack down on fly-tippers, which has led to staff shortages and court closures during lockdowns.”

He added: “Manufacturers should contribute to the costs to councils of clear up, by providing more take-back services so people can hand in old furniture and mattresses when they buy new ones.”

Cllr Ian Shenton, climate change portfolio holder at SDC, said: “Fly-tipping is environmental vandalism – it’s unacceptable. Sadly, like many local authorities we have to spend money each year tacking litter and fly-tipping and this is money that could be better spent on other service areas.”

But John Wharam of the Warwickshire branch of the Campaign for the Protection of Rural England said the council should make it easier for people to dispose of their waste legally, by ditching its appointment-only system at refuse sites.

John, who lives in Welford, said there were often no slots available until the next day at his local refuse site at Burton Farm.

He said: “It means you’ve got to store it and lots of people don’t want to do that.

“If the council abandoned the booking system and went back to the old system of just turning up, that would reduce some of the fly-tipping that’s going on.”