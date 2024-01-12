A NEW base and the King’s Award for Voluntary Service – the new year started on a high for Warwickshire Search and Rescue.

The group of volunteers, who support Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Police with search operations for vulnerable missing people, was formally presented with the prestigious award on Saturday (6th January) at their new HQ in Stoneleigh.

The open day at the new Warwickshire Fire and Rescue facility at the National Agricultural Centre saw Phillip Duggan, search technician and fundraiser, showing young visitors Harry Beale, aged nine, his brother Thomas, 11, and their cousin Peter Day, eight, some of the boats used by the service. Photo: Mark Williamson

Ian Malins, chair of Warwickshire Search and Rescue, said: “I’m proud to represent this remarkable team of volunteers, who will turn out at any time, in all weathers, to support the police search for vulnerable missing people.

“We have utilised the skills and dedication of our members to create a permanent headquarters building that truly meets our needs. The fact that this has coincided with us receiving the King’s Award for Voluntary Service in our 10th year of operation demonstrates how far we have progressed as a charity that supports the local community.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire opened the new Warwickshire Fire and Rescue facility on Saturday morning at the National Agricultural Centre at Stoneleigh. Photo: Kevin O’Sullivan

The group took the opportunity to turn the presentation and unveiling of the HQ into an open day where they showcased their skills and training.

The new base at Stoneleigh has taken four years of hard work which has seen members of the team build a secure garage and completely renovate the interior to suit their needs. Along with exterior renovations, they have also created a training room, offices and storage areas for their life-saving equipment.

Warwickshire Search and Rescue, which has been operating since 2013, has undertaken more than 375 searches to date.

Phil Hewish, head of land search, and Adrian Smith, vice-chairman and trustee, right, pictured with some of the team longside their recently aquired incident control unit at the new Warwickshire Fire and Rescue facility at the National Agricultural Centre at Stoneleigh on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson