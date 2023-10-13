Campaign group Stratford4Europe is holding its on referendum on the UK rejoining the European Union.

Residents will be able to pick up a ballot paper at a special Referendum Street Stall being held in Henley Street, Stratford Town Centre, between 11am and 1pm this Saturday (14th October).

Seven years after the national referendum in 2016 took the UK out of the EU the group the vote would go differently this time.

Stratford4Europe campaigners.

Campaign organiser Jonathan Baker said: “It is obvious that Brexit is not working. Yet our politicians lack the courage to accept the fact that putting up barriers to our former market across the Chanel, one that accounted for nearly 50 per cent of our trade, was an act of incredible self-harm. Any trade deals done since Brexit have been insignificant compared to what we had before.

“The economy is only part of the story. Brexit has had devastating consequences for our political stability, our standing in the world, our security and safety, culturally and, not least, for the way it has denied opportunities to our young people.

“Time is running out, which is why we need to have a grown-up and honest re-appraisal now before the damage Brexit is doing to the UK becomes irreparable.”

At the street stall Stratford4Europe volunteers will be handing out voting slips, modelled on the one used in the 2016 referendum, asking Stratford residents to cast a vote for either staying out of the EU or rejoining it.

The stall will have its own ballot box and all votes cast will be counted to ensure the result is an accurate ‘straw poll’ of local opinion.