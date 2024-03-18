SOME big retail businesses in Stratford may have struggled to stay open in recent weeks, but a whole bunch of small businesses have leapt into life.

It’s all thanks to a free two-week starter course run by the Rebel Business School and hosted by Stratford District Council at thePlay House – which one participant has called “life-changing”.

The most recent course finished last Friday (8th March) – with another coming up in summer. There is no fee involved, and individuals are given all the guidance they need to start their own business and be their own boss.