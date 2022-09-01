River pollution in Wellesbourne remains a mystery after four weeks
Published: 16:37, 01 September 2022
| Updated: 16:41, 01 September 2022
The smell of petrol polluting the River Dene is said to be “overwhelming” one month on from when it was first reported that the water was contaminated.
Last Wednesday (24th August) the Environment Agency confirmed that an oil-type substance had been detected in the water, and barriers were erected in an attempt to contain the spillage.
Residents slammed the ongoing leak into the river an “environmental disaster”.