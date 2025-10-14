Reason why Shipston’s new hospital has been surrounded by scaffolding

SCAFFOLDING appeared around the Ellen Badger in Shipston causing a ripple of curiosity as residents speculated what could be up with the recently opened building.

However South Warwickshire University Foundation Trust confirmed that solar paneling is being installed.

Commenters on Facebook wondered why the panels weren’t included during construction of the new Ellen Badger which would be less costly.

Scaffolding now surrounds the recently opened Ellen Badger Hospital in Shipston. Photo: Mark Williamson

Several responses suggested that planning permission had not been originally granted for the solar panels.

However, the Herald understands that solar panels are a permitted development, and so planning was not needed.

In addition, an outside source is funding for the panels, although details of this were embargoed as the Herald went to print.