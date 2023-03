A FAMILY-owned brewery has won an award for its range of real ales.

North Cotswold Brewery, based between Shipston and Stretton-on-Fosse, scooped the West Midlands Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) gong for ‘innovation and customer excellence’.

Guy and Sandra Holiday, pictured right, along with their son Joe Holiday, centre, of North Cotswold Brewery were pictured celebrating their CAMRA award at the Stratford Alehouse run by Bill O’Brien and Andy Tinker, left, and CAMRA members Rhys Williams, Andy Clough and Pete Godfrey. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62580068)

The business is run by Guy Holiday and wife, Sandra, who took over in 2011, while their son Joe is head brewer.