AFTER a decade locked up and unloved, Alcester’s Greig Hall will soon reopen its doors following 12 months of extensive repairs and refurbishment work.

The building will open in September for a number of fundraising events before an official launch in February as a community centre and arts venue.

Greig Hall, in Kinwarton Road, was a popular place for shows, entertainment, parties and weddings for six decades until it closed in 2011 due to financial difficulties.