Alcester’s Greig Hall to reopen to the community after over ten years of lying dormant
Published: 06:00, 20 August 2022
AFTER a decade locked up and unloved, Alcester’s Greig Hall will soon reopen its doors following 12 months of extensive repairs and refurbishment work.
The building will open in September for a number of fundraising events before an official launch in February as a community centre and arts venue.
Greig Hall, in Kinwarton Road, was a popular place for shows, entertainment, parties and weddings for six decades until it closed in 2011 due to financial difficulties.