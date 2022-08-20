Home   News   Article

Alcester’s Greig Hall to reopen to the community after over ten years of lying dormant

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 06:00, 20 August 2022

AFTER a decade locked up and unloved, Alcester’s Greig Hall will soon reopen its doors following 12 months of extensive repairs and refurbishment work.

The building will open in September for a number of fundraising events before an official launch in February as a community centre and arts venue.

Greig Hall, in Kinwarton Road, was a popular place for shows, entertainment, parties and weddings for six decades until it closed in 2011 due to financial difficulties.

