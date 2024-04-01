Stratford-on-Avon District Council (SDC) was formed 50 years ago today on 1st April 1974 under the Local Government Act 1972. (The Herald is aware this sounds like a prank date but it is for real – look it up on Wikipedia if you are in any doubt.)

To celebrate this momentous 50th anniversary, council bigwigs are publishing archive material documenting its endeavours in five hefty tomes.

Every word ever muttered and minuted in numerous and lengthy meetings can be found within its handsome leather-bound innards.

Highlights include that time councillors voted against a bowling alley being stalled in the old Bhs, but did vote for a small putting green to be installed in their own offices of Elizabeth House.

The 50 pages covering the ‘great barrier grief’ debate over the Covid measures in the high street also make a thrilling and eye-watering read.

Elsewhere aged councillors snooze off, sulk, storm off, utter rude words and get their knitting out.

The gold leaf used in the lettering on each volume is believed to have cost the equivalent of 3,357 green bin charges to council tax payers. But no matter, the generous council cabinet has decided to offer Herald readers a chance to buy all five volumes for £149.99 – a mere snip compared to its RRP of £500.

To be in with a chance of securing this precious piece of Stratford history, stuff a brown envelope with ready cash and deliver to Elizabeth House pronto.