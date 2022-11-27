HUNDREDS of pounds were raised for charity at a 12-hour readathon at Holy Trinity School in Stratford.

Holy Trinity Primary School year five teacher Joseph Frerichs pictured during his 12-hour marathon reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone alongside students Rhys Doyle and Eli Ford, both aged 11, and fellow teacher Rose Cottrell. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60809674)

The event was organised by Year 5 teacher Joseph Frerichs, who is one of 24 non-expert contestants taking part in this year’s Strictly Christmas in Coventry that is raising money for city-based Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

To add to the fundraising efforts for the hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care for children up to the age of five and supports their families, Joseph read Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone in one go at Holy Trinity on Saturday.