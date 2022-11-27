Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Readathon at Holy Trinity Primary School, Stratford, raises a magical amount

By Craig Gibbons
-
cgibbons@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:00, 27 November 2022

HUNDREDS of pounds were raised for charity at a 12-hour readathon at Holy Trinity School in Stratford.

Holy Trinity Primary School year five teacher Joseph Frerichs pictured during his 12-hour marathon reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone alongside students Rhys Doyle and Eli Ford, both aged 11, and fellow teacher Rose Cottrell. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60809674)
Holy Trinity Primary School year five teacher Joseph Frerichs pictured during his 12-hour marathon reading of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone alongside students Rhys Doyle and Eli Ford, both aged 11, and fellow teacher Rose Cottrell. Photo: Mark Williamson. (60809674)

The event was organised by Year 5 teacher Joseph Frerichs, who is one of 24 non-expert contestants taking part in this year’s Strictly Christmas in Coventry that is raising money for city-based Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.

To add to the fundraising efforts for the hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care for children up to the age of five and supports their families, Joseph read Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone in one go at Holy Trinity on Saturday.

Stratford-upon-Avon Craig Gibbons
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE