Readathon at Holy Trinity Primary School, Stratford, raises a magical amount
Published: 16:00, 27 November 2022
HUNDREDS of pounds were raised for charity at a 12-hour readathon at Holy Trinity School in Stratford.
The event was organised by Year 5 teacher Joseph Frerichs, who is one of 24 non-expert contestants taking part in this year’s Strictly Christmas in Coventry that is raising money for city-based Zoe’s Place Baby Hospice.
To add to the fundraising efforts for the hospice, which provides palliative and end-of-life care for children up to the age of five and supports their families, Joseph read Harry Potter and the Philospher’s Stone in one go at Holy Trinity on Saturday.