Reaching out to tackle social isolation

A UNIQUE charity project aimed at beating social isolation is going from strength to strength, attracting around 50 people to one recent event.

The Mobile Warm Hub made a recent visit to the Crawford Memorial Hall in Bidford where visitors were pictured along with Jackie Holcroft, WRCC project coordinator, and Susan Greenway, VASA project coordinator. Photo: Mark Williamson B54/8/21/5753. (50777031)

The Mobile Warm Hub community minibus is run by charities WRCC and Vasa as a way of reaching out to rural communities, giving residents the chance to chat and enjoy a cup of tea.

The charities have been hosting a regular Wednesday coffee morning at Bidford’s Crawford Memorial Hall since May, and recently attracted around 50 people – its busiest yet.

The event is supported by Bidford Midcounties Co-Op, which provides a volunteer and extra refreshments, while community band Upbeat regularly entertain residents.

Earlier this month Stratford Time Bank and WCAVA attended to talk about their work, while a team from Cadent Gas, which sponsors the project, was on hand to offer advice on home safety and carbon monoxide monitors.

Bill Fleming, chair of Bidford Parish Council, said: “It’s kept Bidford people in touch with each other, especially those who wouldn’t otherwise have had anywhere to go and no one to chat to face-to-face. It’s made such a difference to the local community.”

Jackie Holcroft, WRCC projects co-ordinator, said: “We’re delighted with the fantastic response our Mobile Warm Hub has received from the Bidford community and we’ve really enjoyed meeting and chatting with local people every week. We’re also grateful to Cadent for supporting this important project. WRCC is looking forward to supporting Bidford Parish Council with its new Warm Hub, which will continue to help the community come together and tackle social isolation and loneliness.”

Susan Greenway, Vasa project co-ordinator, added: “This shows what charities and community groups can achieve when we work together. And we’d like to thank our amazing Vasa and WRCC volunteers for giving their time to support this project and for helping to bring a bit more happiness into people’s lives.”

If you’d like the Mobile Warm Hub to visit your community or you’d like to discuss setting up a Warm Hub in your village, email jackieh@wrccrural.org.uk.

If you are interested in volunteering email sue@vasa.org.uk.