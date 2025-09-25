The Welkin, Bear Pit Theatre, Stratford, until 27th September

YOU can see why director Nicky Cox chose to put on The Welkin at the Bear Pit, but you can also come up with quite a few arguments against its choice.

Perhaps that’s a perfect duality for this multi-layered and curious play.

Written by Lucy Kirkwood not so long ago, it is often compared to courtroom drama Twelve Angry Men but with a feminist message, plus plenty of violence, intrigue, sisterhood, midwifery and witchy folklore all thrown in.

The word ‘welkin’ can be used to describe the sky or a heavenly realm – hints of the big themes ahoy, so buckle up.

Set in rural Suffolk in 1759, a young woman, Sally Poppy, and her lover have been found guilty of the murder of a girl, 11 – with Sally convicted on the say-so of her cuckolded husband.

After claiming she is pregnant, Sally is locked into a courtroom with a jury’s worth of matrons who must decide whether she is telling the truth. If they deem her with child she will escape the hangman and be deported, otherwise the noose – and a baying mob – await her in the daylight beyond the dark wood-pannelled room of the stage’s set.

What follows is a ‘getting to know you’ with no wine or nibbles – as the women are confined without comforts until they reach a unanimous decision on whether Sally really is preggers.

They are grumbling bunch who have chores that need doing elsewhere. Their discomfort is added to when an attempt to light a fire brings an explosion of soot caused by a misfiring chimney (or perhaps darker forces) which leaves faces smudged.

It is of course a brilliant set-up as the be-sooted, bickering, bitching and bantering women begin to reveal myriad back stories and strange secrets, including tales of giving birth involving a spooky midwife witch. Halley’s Comet is due overhead and the world seems out of kilter.

There are some incredibly strong performances from principal cast members, especially newcomer Kumari Venn – a recent drama graduate – as the bolshy and largely unlikable Sally. She plays her with real wildness and grit.

Bear Pit regular Lily Skinner takes on midwife Elizabeth Luke with her usual passion, giving the pivotal forewoman-type role plenty of heart and fire.

The female ensemble play their parts delightfully well, and what really comes across is the real-life bond of the company – you sense the commitment and relish with which they deal with the task at hand.

It must also be noted that there are four male roles, mainly bit parts, with Chris Dobson having the biggest share as the court lackey who must not speak while the women debate. A nice wink at centuries of female disempowerment sees Dobson forced to face the wall and idly whistle for want of a voice... until his character takes on a more sinister turn.

There are issues. Some of the detailing of the characters and conversations feels drawn out, like it’s stifling the action. And there are quite a few plot twists, turns and enigmatic bits which distract from the tension. This is not the fault of this show – which is artfully directed by Nicky – but perhaps of the writing.

After all, even the talents of Maxine Peake couldn’t earn the National Theatre production anything much more than three stars when it premiered in 2020.

The play also has some really grim and graphic biological details and violence which is shocking to watch. Some might argue such content is not the best choice for a genteel Stratford audience and a mainly amateur cast – despite director Nicky’s impressive CV, including working at the RSC.

But when I came out of Saturday’s matinee show, people were generally wowed, gobsmacked even, and it provoked so much conversation. Theatre at its best perhaps.

The Bear Pit production is greatly helped by impressive set and sound design. The claustrophobic feel of the courtroom is conjured by long sleeper-type chunks of wood creating a clever walled-in set. While the haunting monotonous sound of a pounding butter churn is a reminder of the relentless chores – and perhaps lives – waiting for the women.

The show’s not perfect but it’s got soul and plenty of guts, you can’t help but admire the bold ambition.



