Stella McCartney’s first car is up for auction at Little Auctions in Evesham.

The 1992 Mercedes Benz 190E 2.0 was a 21st birthday gift to the fashion designer from her dad, Sir Paul McCartney.

Stella McCartney's Merc (62843406)

The Merc, which has only 43,000 miles on the clock, has been in the ownership of Stella from new. The vehicle is the star lot in the Classic Car and Automobilia sale on 18th March at the auctioneers in Middle Littleton.

There are some other stand-outs among the 250 lots up for sale, including a 1981 DeLorean, 1961 VW Karmann Ghia, 1977 Datsun 120A 1977 and a pair of seats from a 1989 Lamborghini Countach.

Auctioneer Ben Homer said: “I’ve always had a love of classic cars so this sale is especially thrilling for me. We’ve been overwhelmed by the interest and have had some fantastic items consigned to us. Stella McCartney’s Merc is already drawing attention but other lots exciting collectors are the VW Karmann Ghia and an example of the classic Back to the Future car, a 1981 DeLorean.”

For auction details, visit www.littletonauctions.com.