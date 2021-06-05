Thieves have plundered rare wild orchids from a protected site near Draycote, south of Rugby.

The theft of the green-winged orchids was reported to Warwickshire Police's rural crime team on Tuesday.

Green-winged orchid (47899384)

Police said: "These lovely flowers bloom in May and June and are rare wild flowers which are classified as near threatened. Some of the orchids have been dug up and removed from the site causing concerns for the conservation of these flowers at the meadow. The flowers need specific growing conditions and are very unlikely to survive if removed."

The damaged site (47899386)

Draycote Meadows is a site of special scientific interest and is therefore a protected site. The flowers themselves are afforded protection under the Wildlife and Countryside act 1981 which makes it an offence for an unauthorised person to uproot any wild plant.

If you have information surrounding this incident please contact Warwickshire police on 101 quoting incident number 455 of 1st June 2021.