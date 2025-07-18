A RARE species of tree has been cut down in a Stratford park, much to the dismay of one local resident.

Jane Wright saw branches being cut off the tree on Tuesday (15th July) whilst making her way to the GP from her home on Albany Road. Making her way back 15 minutes later, she saw that most of the branches had been cut off by workers.

Jane’s husband has 35 years experience in landscaping and it was he who discovered the tree was a Wych Elm - a species of tree rarely seen outside of Scotland and has been decimated by Dutch Elm disease over the years.

Upon seeing what workers were doing, Jane entered the work site to try and stop them, only to understand why they were cutting it down. It was here she discovered they were contractors from Warwickshire County Council working on behalf of Stratford District Council.

The state of the tree the following day (16th July)

“One of the workers showed me a split in the tree, which he said was deemed to be dangerous because it's in a park,” Jane told the Herald.

“I asked if it could have been braced and supported given the rarity of the tree. The council apparently said no, I assume because of their concern of a branch falling on someone in the park. I understand this, but I was still very upset.”

The tree during the cutting down process

The workers told Jane that when tree removal work in other towns in the county takes place, notices are displayed to tell the public what is going on and why. She believes this would have helped the situation greatly, providing clarity to passers by.

A Stratford District Council spokesperson said: “A Wych Elm in Firs Gardens was felled by Warwickshire County Council’s Forestry team, following instructions from Stratford-on-Avon District Council. An inspection by independent arboricultural consultants found the tree structurally unsafe as the union between two main stems had split open and partially failed.

“Given its location in a busy public open space, the risk was deemed too high to delay action. Although the District Council prefers to preserve mature trees, the arborist concluded that removal was necessary for public safety. A replacement tree will be planted in due course.”



