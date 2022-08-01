A HOARD of Saxon coins was found in a field near Bidford over the weekend.

A total 24 of rare coins from the reign of Saxon king Burgred (852AD to 874 AD) was discovered by the Heart of England Metal Detecting group in a field in Bickmarsh.

A coin from the Bickmarsh hoard. Photo: Phil Hill via Facebook (58354093)

Organiser Phil Hill, from Alcester said: “The majority of the Bickmarsh hoard are from the Saxon king Burgred. This is a truly significant find for Warwickshire as a hoard is very rare to come by these days.”

On right, Phil Hill, organiser of the Heart of England Metal Detecting group with fellow detectorists. Photo: Phil Hill via Facebook (58354091)

Burgred was an Anglo-Saxon king of Mercia from 852 to 874. In 853 he married Æthelswith, daughter of Æthelwulf, king of the West Saxons. He was driven out from his kingdom by the Vikings in 874 and died in Rome.

A coin in the mud from the Bickmarsh hoard. Photo: Phil Hill via Facebook (58354089)

The scattered hoard took two days of detecting to recover.

All the coins are being recorded and documented on Wednesday 3rd of August.