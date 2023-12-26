Rare MG cars to go on show at Warwickshire’s motor museum

EIGHT historic MG cars are to be displayed at the British Motor Museum at Gaydon thanks to a loan agreement between the Gaydon venue and MG Motor UK.

Two of the cars have arrived at the museum after being stored at Longbridge – the mid-sized RDX60 hatchback concept from 2003, which has rarely been seen in public, and the first-of-line MGF from 1995.

Six more cars will follow, including the three PR prototypes, development concepts for the MGF; a unique MG TF GT; the Rover TCV tourer concept vehicle and the raw Mini ‘Hot Rod’, which was built for the 1997 Frankfurt Motor Show.