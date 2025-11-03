Rare Faberge eggs set to fetch £20,000 at auction in Cotswolds

TWO handcrafted Faberge eggs, uncovered by an auctioneers in Moreton-in-Marsh, could fetch £20,000.

The eggs, which both feature 18 carat gold and diamonds, are being sold by Kinghams on 20th November on behalf of a private client.

Associate director Matthew Lafite said: “Both eggs are crafted from 18 carat gold and diamonds, with guilloche enamel, and limited to small editions.

“Both eggs were created by workmaster Victor Mayer for Faberge.”

The 'millennium' egg on the left and the 'Welsh egg' on the right.

The ‘Welsh Egg’ was limited to just 25 pieces and includes a Welsh dragon made with original Welsh gold.

Inside, there is a bouquet of enamel daffodil flowers.

The ‘Millennium’ was limited to 12 pieces and as well as featuring 2.64-carats of diamonds, has sapphires and white opal. The lettering on the outside ‘MM’ is highlighted in diamonds.

Mr Lafite added: “Very seldom do Faberge works from these limited editions come to the open market. This sale has already generated worldwide interest.”