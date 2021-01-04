Rapid Covid testing centre to open in Stratford next week

Rapid coronavirus testing for those without symptoms of the virus is set to begin in Stratford on 12th January.

Covid image (43817548)

The testing centre will use lateral flow antigen tests, a new kind of technology that can be used to test a higher proportion of people without symptoms.

This will make it easier to identify and isolate people with the virus, helping to reduce its spread by breaking the chains of transmission.

A new test centre will also open in Rugby tomorrow (5th January) joining the four other centres that are already up an running in Warwickshire.

Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council, Dr Shade Agboola said: "By testing people who don’t have symptoms, we are hoping to identify those who are not aware that they have the virus and may be unwittingly spreading it to other people - including friends, loved ones and work colleagues. By breaking the chain of transmission and picking up those who are asymptomatic, we hope that we will reduce the spread of the virus and protect those who are most at risk.

"The tests are really simple to do using a swab from your nose and mouth, and you will be supported throughout the process by the test centre staff. Results are quick and should you test positive, help and advice is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/information-coronavirus/coronavirus-services-support/1. We would advise that residents take up the opportunity to get tested weekly to ensure that they help to reduce the spread of the virus in their community.

“Only by working together can we make a difference, so please play your part, support your community and go along to your nearest testing facility and get a free test.”

For Covid advice and support, please visit https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk