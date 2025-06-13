Range Rover failed to stop after 12-year-old Stratford cyclist injured in collision

A RANGE Rover driver failed to stop at tyhe scene after colliding with a 12-year-old cyclist close to a Stratford school.

The incident, reported earlier this week by the Herald, happened at about 3.30pm on Wednesday (11th June) on Alcester Road, just a few meters from the entrance to Stratford-upon-Avon School.

The boy was taken to hospital with chest and arm injuries. The school has since said that he is making a good recovery.

Warwickshire Police appeal

Warwickshire Police said today (Friday) that the driver of the Range Rover failed to stop at the scene and appealed for witnesses to come forward.

If you have any dashcam, mobile phone footage or saw what happened, call police on 101 quoting incident number 244 of 11th June.

Stratford-upon-Avon School also issued a reminder for children to be careful around the town’s busy roads and not to be distracted by friends or mobile phones.