Raising dough and running for fun at Stratford Big 10k and Half Marathon

HUNDREDS of runners were out in the streets of Stratford and the surrounding villages on Sunday competing in the Big 10k and Half Marathon.

The races, organised by Tempo Events, were well supported after attracting almost 1,200 people to run the 10k and almost 600 taking on the half marathon.

Both races started on the Tramway and finished on the Rec. The 10k runners headed out to Clifford Chambers over to Milcote and back down the Greenway.

The start of the annual Stratford 10k race on Sunday morning. Photo: Iain Duck

First home was Stratford Athletic Club’s Jamie Hall in 32m 54s. The club also took third place through Ben Kruze (33m 53s), and sixth place with Dougie Garnett (34m 36s) while Dean Mawby (35m 12s) and James Cottriall (35m 33s) also made the top ten, in ninth and tenth places respectively.

The Welford Snails’ runners were also out in force, with Rob Sansom (35m 02s) finishing in eighth place in the 10k – despite not having done much training.

The winner of the women’s 10k race was Georgie Campbell, another Stratford AC member, in 36m 54s.

Meanwhile, the half marathon race, which saw runners head out to Long Marston before heading back to Stratford, was won by Sam Pedley (1h 10m 45s) of Bishop’s Stortford Running Club.

The first female over the finish line in the half marathon was Bromsgrove & Redditch Club’s Faye Stanyard in 1h 27m 04s.

Second place went to Welford Snails’ Alice Lake in a time of 1h 27m 49s.

Gerard (Gez) Thompson and Ian Greaves were raising money for a charity in Tanzania.

The Snails runners also included Gerard (Gez) Thompson and Ian Greaves who made their mark in the half marathon dressed as bakers, complete with baguettes in hand. They took part in support of the Ifakara Bakery Project (www.bakeryfund.org).

Ian said: “The Ifakara Bakery Project is a fantastic charity providing bread to vulnerable communities in Tanzania. Running with our baguettes sparked conversations along the route and helped raise awareness of their work”

Gez added: “It was an honour to run for Ifakara. It has provided over four million loaves to those in need over a 20 year period. The Stratford crowd made our 13.1-mile run with baguettes and bakers’ hats, great fun. We resisted the offers en route of cheese and wine and smiled to the finish in under two hours.”

Another pair to make their mark were two Stratford police officers who support runners while holding up signs asking: “Why was the marathon runner nicked?”

The answer? “For resisting a rest.”

