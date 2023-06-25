To see and purchase high res photos click here.

HUNDREDS of villagers attended Haselor Church Fete on Saturday (17th June) where there were traditional games, including splat the rat, a coconut shy, guess the weight of the lamb and slow bicycle races.

The event at Haselor School was the first since the Covid pandemic and raised £4,343 for Grade II* listed St Mary and All Saints, which is marking its millennium in 2023.