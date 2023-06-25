Hundreds enjoy traditional fun and games at fete in aid of St Mary and All Saint, Haselor which marks its millenium in 2023
Published: 15:00, 25 June 2023
To see and purchase high res photos click here.
HUNDREDS of villagers attended Haselor Church Fete on Saturday (17th June) where there were traditional games, including splat the rat, a coconut shy, guess the weight of the lamb and slow bicycle races.
The event at Haselor School was the first since the Covid pandemic and raised £4,343 for Grade II* listed St Mary and All Saints, which is marking its millennium in 2023.