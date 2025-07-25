Rain fails to dampen spirits as Mary Arden’s Farm hosts first open day of the year
DESPITE the rain, there was fun down at the farm at the weekend when the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust held the first in a series of special community open days at Mary Arden’s Farm on Saturday.
It follows local rumblings of discontent that the property, once home to Shakespeare’s mother, has been closed to the public and reserved for educational visits.
Visitors were entitled to free entry to explore the property and see the heritage breed animals that call it home. There were also opportunities to take part in guided tours of Palmer’s Farmhouse and have the chance to watch traditional crafting in action.
For those looking to get more hands-on there were creative stations organised by the Arts Rising Collective, who are based at the newly opened Brook Arts Hub in Shottery.
In addition, the trust’s award-winning learning team were offering free, interactive taster sessions of some of the many activities they deliver at the property to thousands of school children across the country each year.
Further free open days will be held on Saturday 26th July and 16th and 23rd August. There is no need to pre-book, and with parking on site and opportunities to bring a picnic, visitors can make a day of it at the farm.
Shakespeare Birthplace Trust CEO Rachael North said: “We know that the Shakespeare family homes hold a special place at the heart of our communities and so I’m delighted that we are able to offer everyone the opportunity to join us at these community events to create new memories whilst enjoying a day at Mary Arden’s Farm this summer.
“Special thanks go to the dedicated team of supporters of the Mary Arden’s Farm Action Group, Wilmcote Parish Council and our local MP, Manuela Perteghella, for their positive engagement and support. Working in partnership, we hope that these events are just the start of a community-led programme of events across the year at the farm.”