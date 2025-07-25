DESPITE the rain, there was fun down at the farm at the weekend when the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust held the first in a series of special community open days at Mary Arden’s Farm on Saturday.

It follows local rumblings of discontent that the property, once home to Shakespeare’s mother, has been closed to the public and reserved for educational visits.

Despite the rain, Ryan Smallwood, aged 11, Amber Francis, 11, and Charlie Britton, 10, enjoyed themselves as the played medieval hoopla at the Mary Arden’s Farm open day on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

Visitors were entitled to free entry to explore the property and see the heritage breed animals that call it home. There were also opportunities to take part in guided tours of Palmer’s Farmhouse and have the chance to watch traditional crafting in action.

For those looking to get more hands-on there were creative stations organised by the Arts Rising Collective, who are based at the newly opened Brook Arts Hub in Shottery.

In addition, the trust’s award-winning learning team were offering free, interactive taster sessions of some of the many activities they deliver at the property to thousands of school children across the country each year.

Weaver Rebecca Small was pictured with two young visitors to the Mary Arden’s Farm open day on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

Further free open days will be held on Saturday 26th July and 16th and 23rd August. There is no need to pre-book, and with parking on site and opportunities to bring a picnic, visitors can make a day of it at the farm.

Shakespeare Birthplace Trust CEO Rachael North said: “We know that the Shakespeare family homes hold a special place at the heart of our communities and so I’m delighted that we are able to offer everyone the opportunity to join us at these community events to create new memories whilst enjoying a day at Mary Arden’s Farm this summer.

Artist in residence from Brooke Hub Popi Koutentaki displayed her paintings at the Mary Arden’s Farm open day on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck

“Special thanks go to the dedicated team of supporters of the Mary Arden’s Farm Action Group, Wilmcote Parish Council and our local MP, Manuela Perteghella, for their positive engagement and support. Working in partnership, we hope that these events are just the start of a community-led programme of events across the year at the farm.”

The heavens opened at the Mary Arden’s Farm open day on Saturday. Photo: Iain Duck