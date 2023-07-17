Rail group wants halt to ‘absurd’ closure of Stratford station ticket office

CLOSING the ticket office at Stratford Railway Station – along with hundreds of others across the country – would cause hardship to some passengers and simply prevent others from travelling.

That is the view of the Shakespeare Line Rail Users Group (SLRUG) as it responded to last week’s announcement that nearly all of the railway booking offices in the country are to close, with only a few of the busiest stations exempt – but not all of them.

Stratford’s booking office was included among the proposed closures along with the likes of Warwick Parkway and Birmingham New Street, which has tens of millions of passenger journeys each year. The closures were announced by train companies after they were asked by Westminster to make savings.