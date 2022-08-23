NEXT year’s increase in rail fares in England will be below the current rate of inflation, the government says.

Changes in regulated fares, such as season tickets, are traditionally implemented on the first working day of the year and based on the previous July’s retail price index (RPI.

But the Department for Transport (DfT) said next year’s rise in fares will be delayed until March and will be lower than the RPI figure for last month – 11.8 per cent.

An increase around that figure would add hundreds of pounds to the cost of many annual season tickets.

A DfT spokesman said: “The government is taking decisive action to reduce the impact inflation will have on rail fares during the cost-of-living crisis.”

Campaigners have been lobbying for the government to stop using RPI to calculate the annual fare increase.

Paul Tuohy, from the Campaign for Better Transport, said even a small increase to fares could price large numbers of commuters off trains altogether.

He added: “We urgently need a fares freeze for 2023.”