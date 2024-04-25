Rail carriage used by bike hire firm to be removed from Greenway in Stratford

THE cycle hire railway carriage on the Greenway will be removed and scrapped tomorrow (Friday).

The landmark carriage, which has been at the site for over 15 years, hired out Pashley bicycles, disabled bikes and trikes to residents and visitors but tomorrow marks the end of an era when a heavy rail haulage tractor will remove the carriage by winching it onto the back of a trailer. The neighbouring carriage, which houses Bobby’s Café, will remain in place and operate as normal as will the railway carriage situated at Milcote.

The railway carriage used by the bike hire firm will be removed from the Greenway in Stratford.

It’s a sad day for Wayne Vickers who is the owner of the current cycle hire business. He told the Herald: “I’ve enjoyed a good relationship with Warwickshire County Council throughout the last 15 years but in November the lease was up for renewal and the council wanted a 75 per cent increase in the ground rent. When I challenged this they decided not to renew my lease and I was told I would have to bid to retain the business. At that point I decided not to continue. I have fought really hard to try to keep the carriage in place and for a new bidder to retain it as a part of the Greenway railway heritage, but unfortunately the council refused to let them keep it. They want to use containers instead.”