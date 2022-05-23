RAF Red Arrows to return to South Warwickshire for air display

THE Red Arrows will be one of the star attractions at the Midlands Air Festival when it returns to Ragley Hall, near Alcester, next month.

The Red Arrrows (56853826)

The three-day event, which takes place 2nd-4th June, will see the Red Arrows perform on all three days as part of the platinum jubilee air displays.

The main flying displays, which will be on the Friday and Saturday from 1pm, will also include the RAF Falcons Parachute Display Team as well as range of rare aircraft.

The festival will also stage a display of 200 giant multi-coloured hot air balloons and rare airships – look out for Tropsy, the friendly dinosaur from Germany.

Midlands Air Festival director of aviation, Trevor Graham, said: “We are thrilled to be supported by the RAF Red Arrows and the stunning BBMF Lancaster for this year’s Platinum Jubilee Festival.

“When you add all of the other fabulous items we have attending, it all adds up to a tremendous day out for aviation enthusiasts and families alike.

“If you have never been to an air show, this is the one to start with.”

Making its debut appearance at the festival will be the Avro Lancaster, a four-engined bomber from the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight which is the only flying example left in Europe.

For more information and tickets, visit www.midlandsairfestival.com.