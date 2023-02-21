THIS year’s London Marathon will be a first for Stratford’s Rachel Swain who is raising money for autism a condition close to her heart as her grandson aged seven is autistic.

Rachel, aged 55, describes – Tommy, her grandson – with great love and affection when she says he’s “the most beautiful boy I have ever seen” and whose favourite foods include “sausages, crisps and chocolate muffins.”

Rachel Swain and her grandson Tommy Crolla, aged seven, pictured this week as Rachel prepares to run in the London Marathon to raise money for Autism East Midlands. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62457054)

While Rachel completed the Paris Marathon a few years ago, the 26-mile course of the London Marathon will be a new challenge for her but she is determined to help families with autistic children by raising as much money as she can.

“Tommy is the most beautiful, loving boy and my husband Clive and I love taking him on holiday with us. He really likes feeding the ducks, climbing and always enjoys watching Paw Patrol. As he is autistic he has encountered various challenges which include communication, interaction with others, everyday skills, sleeping patterns, a limited diet and sensory sensitivity - a haircut can be traumatic for him as can the sound of a hand dryer. This is often exhausting for his parents but I have never heard them complain and they provide the most loving, fun for Tommy at their home near Nottingham that you could ever imagine,” Rachel said.

She has chosen to run for Autism East Midlands which is a charity set up by parents of autistic children. Both Rachel and Clive realise how important it is to support Tommy’s parents by looking after him so they can experience a time of respite.

“Tommy may need special support and care as he gets older. His family may require respite. There are undoubtedly many other autistic children and their families that desperately need this type of help.

The vision of Autism East Midlands is for a world which recognises, understands and values autistic people and where they and their families receive the services and support they need throughout their lives. Smaller charities like this need more support and they benefit so much from public donations,” Rachel said.

Her training regime is already well-established and she says Stratford Athletic Club has been “incredibly supportive” with her training plan.

“I’m following the plan and somehow – miraculously – I’ve been picked from a ballot to run the London Marathon. It’s always good to have a running buddy and I’ve got two; my husband Clive and our springer spaniel called Pickle,” said Rachel.

Clive and Rachel are the owners of Home of the Sofa in Stratford and when not at work it’s back to the training runs.

“Clive’s isn’t doing the London Marathon but he will be cheering me on the day.

I’ll be doing it at my own pace and although the 20-mile mark might become the wall I will cross the finish line. Every penny counts so if people can spare a pound or two,

a fiver, ten pounds or more then please, please donate,” Rachel said.

https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/rachel-swain1