NEW paths at the Riverside Project in Stratford were compared to a ‘racetrack’ as the controversial scheme nears completion.

Although not officially open at the weekend, the paths, which now form a loop around the site, were being used by dog walkers and families.

In addition, the two new wooden bridges making the land, which runs beside the river from near the Crowne Plaza hotel to Fisherman’s car park off the Warwick Road, more accessible were also crossable.

Riverside (57326562)

First reactions to the development of the site were shared by members of campaign group, the Friends of Lench Meadows. The black, as yet unfinished, paths, which are shared by cyclists and pedestrians, came in for particular criticism.

After visiting the site on Sunday, Debs Campton said: “We talked with many families; a rich mix of prams, pushchairs, children and toddlers filling the path. The addition of some cyclists without bells speeding through with a sense of ownership would be alarming and looks like a recipe for disaster with dangers for disabled users. Surely a shared path should be 3m wide?

The finished buff-coloured path leading to bridge

“To tarmac the stretch from [Fisherman’s] car park to the leisure centre was unnecessary, it was wider before and supported a range of insects, invertebrates and a rich bird life unlike the inhospitable and inappropriate black tarmac.”

Corrin Goodman added: “It is not at all pleasant, calming or interesting but it would be great to whiz along on a bike. Is that what was being aimed for? Pedestrians had better wear helmets.”

Kevin Gold joked: “All we need now are F1 events.”

Finished bridge approaching the Crowne Plaza

The new man-made paths replace grass ‘paths’ that had been created by walkers over the years. Developers have promised that the black colour of the paths is temporary and will eventually be a buff/butterscotch colour to blend in more with the landscape.