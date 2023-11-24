A beautiful racehorse will help raise money for cancer charities in honour of Katie Pritchard, the much-loved young mum whose tragic death this summer left a huge hole in the lives of so many.

Despite well-wishers raising thousands of pounds for medicine not available on the NHS in the hope that it might offer a miracle cure, Katie, 37, from Tysoe, sadly died in June following missed opportunities to spot the cervical cancer she was suffering from.

Just a few months before, Katie married Tom Cronin, the love of her life and with whom she shared cherished sons Percy and Cass, then aged four and two, in a joyous celebration.

Katie was the youngest of the Pritchard family’s seven children. Prior to becoming ill, she worked as a nurse manager, caring for others.

Katie SunnyDancer

Now her family are paying forward the positivity with which Katie lived her life by offering shares in filly Katie Sunny Dancer, a horse that has been bred by her father, Peter Pritchard, a breeder based in Whatcote.

Her grieving dad explained: “Katie’s illness came on very suddenly and as a great shock to the family. The original prognosis was that she could be cured but unfortunately, after a certain amount of time, they realised that the chemotherapy wasn't working and she was given a terminal diagnosis.

“She passed away very quickly but she was positive until the end. She would be absolutely thrilled that we might be able to do some good. If a single person’s life could be saved it would be phenomenal.

“It was a bitter pill to swallow but we want to do something positive,” added Peter.

“While nothing can replace the void Katie’s passing has left behind, we want to honour her life and her story. By combining Katie’s love of horses with our ambition to make a difference, we hope Katie Sunny Dancer will contribute to support around, the advancement of research into, and awareness of, cervical cancer – so others do not have to go through Katie’s ordeal.

Katie Sunny Dancer

“I know my daughter would be excited about what we are doing.”

Peter got the idea of offering up Katie Sunny Dancer for shares as a friend of his, Ed Seyfried, runs Old Gold Racing, a highly regarded horse syndication business based in Shipston.

“Ed is such a fabulously enthusiastic person and so here we are,” said Peter.

One share in Katie Sunny Dancer costs £60, and are on sale via Old Gold Racing until 31st December or when all 2,000 shares are sold.

Investors will be kept informed as to her progress while she is trained by Alex Hales at Edgcote, near Banbury.

Once she starts competing, investors will share in any winnings.

Katie Sunny Dancer has been valued at £20,000 and has been donated to Katie’s Legacy Syndicate. Every share includes £10 of horse value and £10 charity donation, both of which will be donated to two cancer charities, The Lady Garden Foundation and Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust. Once all shares are sold this will generate £20,000 for each charity.

In addition Old Gold Racing will donate 25 per cent of its management fees totalling £9,000 to The Myton Hospice, where Katie passed away.

Katie Pritchard with Tom Cronin on their wedding day with children Percy and Cass. Photo: Isobel Murphy

Looking forward to how the money could help cancer sufferers like Katie, Peter said: “Hopefully it could save a life – if it saves one person my daughter would be absolutely thrilled.

“I’ve been privileged to train racehorses and I hope this is a way I can pay something back.”

To buy a share, visit www.old goldracing. com.