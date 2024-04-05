AN appeal has been launched to raise £50,000 for a unique day care centre for adults with disabilities in Alcester.

Tara Parker, left, outside the former library with Vanessa Lowe, Alcester town clerk.

As reported in the Herald in January, the centre will be one of the few of its kind in the country and was given the go ahead after Warwickshire Country Council approved a proposal to lease the Old Library building to a community interest company, Faces for All from the Alcester area after 12 months of negotiations. Alcester Town Council also played an integral part in the decision-making process.

Tara Parker, director of Faces for All wants to build a forever day service for young adults with disabilities, like her daughter Abigail, so they have a place for disabled day care provision on their doorstep. Unfortunately, funding for the project has hit a setback which is why an appeal has been launched.