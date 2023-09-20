SNITTLIFE Festival 2023… how good was that? Now into its third year, albeit with a Covid break in between, the annual music festival was bathed in sunshine and nothing but great vibes, writes festival organiser Peter Goulding.

Snitterfield parties on. Photos: Jennifer Williams

With local ‘all Warwickshire’ talent such as Afterknights, Whiplash, Griffiths2, Austin Booth, No Direction, Supernova and Six Foot Drop, not to mention the Ibiza style DJ set by Snitterfield’s very own DJ Pete Thong, any onlooker would be forgiven for thinking they were on a talent stage at Glastonbury rather than the village pub car park!

There was drama with confetti cannons and streamers, smiling glittery festival faces, fantastic food and drink from the Snitterfield Arms and adults and kids alike having a whale of a time.