The 10th Great Shipston Duck Race took place last Sunday raising over £1,000 for local good causes.

Organised by Stour Valley Lions and Shipston Angling Club, the event saw a record number of races run from Shipston Bridge on the River Stour.

Spokesperson Tracey Fleming said: “It was absolutely brilliant. We ran 11 races altogether as people kept buying ducks. We had lots of families come to watch and children were having fun in the water. The weather really helped with everyone enjoying the live music and outside bar.”

Stuart Fleming, chairman of Shipston and District angling club, added: “It was our best attendance ever.”

All proceeds went to Shipston First Responders and Fish n Frolics – a community fishing festival to be held over the 21st to 23rd and 28th to 30th July, aimed at gettting children to fish.