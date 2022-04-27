Questions over future of Stratford homelessness house project

A LANDMARK property on one of the approaches to Stratford town centre has gone on the market prompting confusion about its destiny.

Evesham Place Image: Google (56182312)

It was back in 1983 that Stratford District Council gave permission to Stonham Housing to convert No1 Evesham Place to provide accommodation for ‘unsupported single persons’.

It has been empty since 2019 and looking increasingly forlorn – but has now gone on the market.