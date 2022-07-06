When BBC TV show Question Time came to Stratford Play House on Thursday, 23rd June, it seemed to cause more friction than resolution.

Many politically-minded citizens complained that they applied to be in the audience but were unsuccessful.

Fiona Bruce in Stratford

The Play House looked to be only a third full, and conspiracy theories abounded that producers had favoured certain political persuasions, with right and left, leavers and remainers all claiming that their opposites were unjustly chosen.

Host Fiona Bruce was joined by the Conservative Rachel Maclean, Labour Nick Thomas-Symonds, Starling Bank's Anne Boden, General Secretary of RMT Mick Lynch, and businessman Ben Habib.

Mick Lynch was on top form and had no trouble getting the Redditch MP Rachel Maclean to look foolish after she claimed to have a letter stating that rail companies had promised there would be no compulsory redundancies - which he categorically disputed. After she flapped it around Bruce urged her to read it whereupon she was proved wrong, having been misled by her own eyes apparently.

Rachel Maclean and Mick Lynch

The strike and workers’ rights were widely discussed, before other questions were put to the panel by the audience. These included ones on austerity, the economy, the Bill of Rights proposed by the Conservatives and how it affects human rights abuses, the by-election (prior to the results being known), and Johnson’s leadership.

The discussion of Johnson’s integrity led one woman in the audience – who social media conspiracists decided was none other Carrie Johnson’s mum – to leap to his defence. She said: “For all his faults, Boris has done a valiant job, he’s done the best he can… He’s had Covid himself, I think he deserves a little bit of loyalty.”

In response Mr Lynch pointed out that the PM’s worst fault that he was “unembarrassable”. He went on: “The problem that we have is that no matter how badly he behaves up to and breaking the law they [Conservative members and the media] won’t go against him.”

Another female audience member to tussle with Lynch also came worst off after making an analogy between the unions and the dinosaurs. Her observation somewhat misfired, and the poor lady’s image was subsequently included in widely shared memes on social media of T-Rex on picket lines as giant asteroids rain down on them.

The Stratford panel

No sooner had the Question Time circus swept into to town then they were gone, leaving Facebook forums to carry on the debates and indeed bickering.

The show was previously broadcast from the Play House in 2016, and manager Rebecca Hallworth observed that despite the size of the Question Time operation it was easy to accommodate them. She said: “The crew were all really lovely to deal with. They drove in with huge trucks with satellite dishes, so our parking area became a BBC TV studio for a few days.

“It went well from our point of view and all ran very smoothly. Fiona Bruce did a talk to the audience at the beginning and set a nice tone for the event, putting people at ease.”

The audience view

Paul Roebuck, psychotherapist, from Oxhill

It was a really enjoyable experience. Fiona Bruce is hugely talented. She does a lot to make that show tick.

The Euro guy was smart but pretentious; the Labour guy was just an actor; the banking lady was out of her league; and the Tory woman from Redditch was hapless.

The highlight was Lynch, the union guy. He is generally disliked by the blues of Stratford. I didn’t like him either, I always thought he was an arrogant good-for-nothing Marxist.

When Fiona introduced him she said he had actually 30 years on the railways. So I remember thinking ‘hmm maybe he is normal’.

Anyway a railway man from Stratford asked a question and there was a small debate.

At the end of the show as the lights went down and the panel trudged away from the stage, but I noticed lynch didn’t. He made a beeline direct railway man and warmly shook his hand and took up conversation with him, like one worker meeting another. It was sincere and completely off camera. They chatted about railways now doubt. I realised Lynch is a railway man at heart.

It was a top night and I really enjoyed it.

Charlotte Braso, student, from Stratford

I was lucky enough to be invited to join the audience for this week’s filming of Question Time on Thursday, 23rd June. I applied online and then received a phone call a few days later asking for details about myself. Despite a studio audience of just 75, as many as 600 people from our area had applied, which was rather nice to know given increasing disenfranchisement with British politics.

The debate took place a few days after the announcements of the rail strikes and living in an area which enjoys fantastic rail links, it was obvious that this was an issue many wanted to discuss. Whilst I empathise with the frustration that many attendees held towards travel disruption, it astounded me how some could be so cold towards those who were striking; much of the audience seemingly took their work entirely for granted, or even felt entitled to it. A rail worker who spoke up was met with groans and reproach for simply asking for better working conditions, and yet I am entirely sure that if any of those who berated him were in his position, they’d do the same.

Given Stratford is as close to a safe blue seat as you are likely to find under Johnson, I was unsurprised when it became apparent that most of the studio audience were sympathetic to Rachel Maclean MP whilst simultaneously being hostile towards Mick Lynch. However, I was surprised when the question I put to the panel wasn’t answered and was seemingly brushed aside by Fiona Bruce. My question pertained to the Prime Ministers' attendance at a Tory fundraiser despite not having been to negotiations with union leaders. While I understand that Rachel Maclean MP is not Mr Johnson’s spin doctor, this fact has not gone unnoticed by the electorate. Following the taping, I was made aware of a few tweets that had circulated expressing support, reiterating, and emphasising my question - which reassured me that others shared my discomfort at the government’s actions and questioned why this issue was not addressed by the panel. To some extent, I regret not pushing for an answer as I feel it would have resolved some anger felt by the population surrounding Johnson’s priorities. However, the experience of participating in a lively political debate that the rest of the country also engages in was deeply rewarding, and I would encourage people to participate when Question Time visits the local area again.