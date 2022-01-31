The Queen's historical Platinum Jubilee weekend will begin with a spectacular parade of more than 2,000 soldiers, horses and musicians and you could be there.

An official ballot to allow the public to buy tickets to sit alongside members of the Royal family and other public dignitaries at this year's Trooping the Colour in London has now opened.

The event takes place this year on Thursday, June 2 - the first day of an action-packed four-day bank holiday weekend being held to mark 70 years of Her Majesty's reign.

The ticket ballot for this year's Trooping the Colour has opened. Picture credit: MOD.

Trooping the Colour, also known as The Queen's Birthday Parade, is one of two events taking place over June's Platinum Jubilee weekend, which is offering tickets to people via a ballot system.

The other is for a planned pop concert inside the grounds of Buckingham Palace, arrangements for which have not yet been released.

The ceremony of Trooping the Colour is believed to have been first performed during the reign of King Charles II (1660-1685) and in 1748 it was decided that this parade would be used to mark the official birthday of The Sovereign.

The Queen, pictured with the Duke of Edinburgh in 2012, celebrates her Platinum Jubilee this year

It became and annual event after George III became King in 1760 and the Guards taking part are drawn from the regiments of The Sovereign’s Household Troops.

Her Majesty The Queen has taken the salute at every parade since her accession to the throne in 1952 other than in 1955 when there was a national rail strike.

While Her Majesty’s actual birthday is April 21, her official birthday is marked by the ceremony which this year falls on June 2 and will be among the occasions to launch an entire weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Thousands of soldiers will parade on June 2. Photo credit: Jonathan Lee van Zyl/MOD/Press Association Images.

Seated tickets to the event, where members of the public will be allowed to watch from stands on Horse Guards Parade, are only available to buy if you are successfully selected by the random ballot and will cost £30 each.

Those entering will be offered the chance to buy between one and four seated tickets and the ballot will close on March 7.

Successful entrants will be told via email that they've been chosen and invited to purchase the tickets they want from March 14.

After the ballot has allocated all seated tickets available to the public, tickets for wheelchair users and cheaper standing tickets will then go on general sale.

Queen Elizabeth II arriving by carriage during her 90th birthday celebrations. Photo credit should read: MOD/PA Wire.

Wheelchair tickets, which allows space for a wheelchair user and a seat for one companion will cost £30 in total - with no need for the accompanying guest to purchase any additional ticket. While standing tickets to Trooping the Colour, which are also expected to be snapped up by royal enthusiasts, will cost £10.

And those attending will need to give some consideration to their outfit for the day too.

Instructions on the official website explain that as the event is a formal State Ceremonial Parade in the presence of Her Majesty, those attending will be required to dress 'accordingly' with suits and formal day dresses required and any accompanying children to be dressed 'smartly'.

Sports shoes, t-shirts, denim, sandals, shorts or casual shoes, it goes on to say, are strictly not allowed and anyone not adhering to the dress code could be refused entry.

The fly-past will take place on June 2, 2022. Photo credit: MOD/Press Association Images.

The Parade begins at 10am and will finish by 12.25pm. On the day of the Queen’s Birthday Parade the fly-past by the Royal Air Force also takes place at 1pm and will be able to be watched from The Mall.

All events will also be broadcast live on television.

For further information and to enter the ticket ballot before March 7 click here.