Queen's jubilee picture: Only Fools and Horses scene at Claverdon

By Andy Veale
andy.veale@stratford-herald.com
Published: 08:59, 11 June 2022
 | Updated: 09:00, 11 June 2022

THERE were classic cars and classic comedy scenes in Claverdon.

As part of a series of events over the long bank holiday weekend, villagers took in pudding parties, fancy dress competitions and watched fireworks.

Charlotte and Shirley Reading with a scene from Only Fools and Horses. Photo: Mark Williamson
When the Herald visited on Friday (3rd June) the classic car parade had just parked up, with vehicles ranging from a Ferrari and Jaguar E-Types to MGs and VWs.

While just down the road one scarecrow festival entry caught our eye – a scene from Only Fools and Horses. The theme was iconic moments of the last 70 years and Rodney and Del Boy’s chandelier mishap sprang into the mind of Charlotte Reading, who created a fabulous scene at her mother, Shirley’s home.

Peter Morgan in his 1968 MGC, pictured with Phil Hanson, Graham and Ann Burgoyne, Dave Packwood, Les Edwards and Kath Kaveney.
Philip and Susan Cliff displayed their 1971 VW Camper which they regularly use in the UK and Europe.
