Alcester

2nd June

The jubilee action starts at Centenary Field at 6pm where people can bring their picnic, take part in a fancy-dress competition and parade for all ages (6pm-6.30pm). There will also be free jubilee cakes, soft drinks, hot dogs and popcorn while at 8.15pm the Alcester Victoria Silver Band will perform. At 8.50pm the town crier will make The Royal Proclamation, followed by Alcester Town combined choirs performing The Jubilee Anthem. Later, the National Anthem will be sung and a beacon lit.

5th June

The picnic theme continues on Sunday, this time in the High Street where it will be closed to traffic between 10am and 7pm for a party. Bring your own tables and chairs and enjoy the entertainment which includes: Tarantara Choir (1.15pm), Sally Rose Duo (2pm), The Emma Skipp Band (2.45pm), and Euphoria Dance Group (3.30pm).

The Queen image, created by artist Baz Crowcroft from Bidford.

Avon Dassett

2nd June

A singalong, starting at 5.30pm, at The Yew Tree. There will be songs from every decade of The Queen’s reign as well as a film quiz.

A beacon will be lit at 8.30pm at Burton Dassett Hills.

3rd June

Judging will take place in the best decorated house competition while, between 2pm and 4pm, there will be vintage teas in the Reading Room. There’s also a village treasure hunt with prizes.

4th June

From 6.30pm till late, there’s a jubilee party at Bitham Hall with a three-course meal and disco

5th June

A sports afternoon and picnic at Avon Carrow (4pm-6pm)

Barford

5th June

There will be a jubilee party on the village green from 1pm till 5pm.

Bidford

2nd June

A torch relay will be heading around the village from 4pm, ending at the new Platinum Jubilee Memorial Gardens. The gardens will also host a fancy-dress competition at 4.20pm and the lighting of a beacon (4.45pm). Author and broadcaster AL Kennedy will be giving a talk in the library at 7pm. A second beacon will be lit at the memorial gardens, from 9pm.

3rd June

A fun sports event is taking place on Big Meadow (11.30am-2.30pm) where there will be football matches, beat the goalie, quick cricket and more. Both the tennis club and bowls club are hosting open afternoons and ‘The Way We Were’ exhibition is open all day in the school hall. Bidford Community Choir’s jubilee concert is at 7pm in the Barn, Waterloo Road.

4th June

During the day there is a cake competition and the annual show of Bidford Gardening Society (from 2pm in Crawford Hall). The evening will see a talent show – as well as other entertainment – take place from 7pm. Tickets needed.

5th June

The High Street will host a street party (3pm-6pm) with dancers, a children’s swing ride, sweet treats and plenty of food and drink options.

Chipping Campden

5th June

A jubilee street party is being held in the Town Square and High Street from 12.30pm. There will be entertainment, bar and food stalls. People are encouraged to bring their own tables and chairs and wear red, white and blue.

Claverdon & Preston Bagot

2nd-5th June

There’s a wide range of events taking place over the jubilee weekend, starting on the Thursday with flower festivals at Claverdon Church and Preston Bagot Church, and an all-day scarecrow trail.

In the evening the tastebuds will be tempted with the Platinum Jubilee Pudding Party and Competition in the Church Centre (7.30pm-9.30pm) where there will also be a memorabilia exhibition. A beacon will be lit at 9.45pm at Home Field, Park Farm, Claverdon, and Yarningale Common, Preston Bagot. At 10pm there will be fireworks at Park Farm, Claverdon.

On the Friday, at 11am, there will be a car parade from Church Centre Car Park around Claverdon while between 12pm and 3pm there will be bellringing for the jubilee – and a chance to have a go – at Claverdon Church Tower. Meanwhile, in Glebe Fields, there’s plenty of other events, including fancy dress and a dog show – the action starts from noon. Saturday starts with an Art & Craft Fair (10am-4pm) in the Dorothea Mitchell Hall while, outside, there will be the unveiling of a Platinum Jubilee Tree and Bench at 11am. At 7.30pm, a Jubilee Concert takes place in Preston Bagot Church.

Finally, on the Sunday, there will be a church service (11am in Claverdon), open gardens and a cricket match (1.30pm).

Combrook

5th June

From 12pm there will be a picnic in the village hall grounds where there will also be a range of garden games and crafts for the children.

Gaydon

28th May-5th June

The British Motor Museum is inviting visitors to celebrate the royal cars in its collection, including a bespoke Land Rover, one of the fleet of vehicles used on Queen Elizabeth II’s first Commonwealth Tour, and a 1971 Rover P5B, the personal property of The Queen but on long-term loan to the museum. Entry fees apply.

Great Alne

5th June

A jubilee picnic event, which will include games, crafts, face painting, treasure trail, raffle, bottle tombola, bake-off, best-dressed house competition and rounders tournament, will take place between 1pm and 5pm, at the Recreation Ground.

There will also be the launch of the village’s new community copse.

Henley

3rd-4th June

Jubilee Garden will host a two-day artisan market.

3rd June

Family entertainment is taking place in the Guild Hall Garden where there will be vocalist Frank Power, a Punch & Judy show and three outside performances of a production especially commissioned for Henley Court Leet, Shakespeare! Swordsmanship! The show is by writer/actor Calum Blackie, whose credits include performing at the RSC.

In the evening The Encore will be playing at the Jubilee Gardens.

4th June

There will be Court Leet enactments on the High Street and a chance to witness first-hand the traditional butter-weighing, fish and flesh tasting and ale tasting. There will be live music in the Guild Hall Gardens from Paul Milne followed by the Boogie Boperator Band.

Kineton

3rd June

Kineton Sports and Social club will be hosting a full day of festivities, starting from 11am with live music into the evening. Along with cricket and football activities, there’ll be an inflatable obstacle course, slide, total wipeout and bungee run with a smaller bouncy castle for younger children.

Food stalls will be available offering a barbecue, jacket potatoes, afternoon tea and more, and there’ll be a Kineton Cake Off competition and dog show.

The bar will be open from 11am, and attendees are asked to bring chairs and rugs along.

Loxley

2nd June

The Right Royal Quiz, 8pm at the Fox pub.

4th June

Picnic in the field from 2pm till 4pm, including a royal fancy dress competition.

Moreton Morrell

5th June

There will be a party on the playing field from 2pm with a Punch and Judy show at 3pm, a free hog roast at 5pm and live music.

Napton

2nd June

The village hall and green will be the venues for most of the action which includes a village photograph (2.15pm), morris dancing (3pm), party and games (3.50pm-5pm), picnic with music (5pm-9pm), bagpipes (9.09pm) and beacon lighting (9.45pm).

3rd June

Napton history exhibition in the village hall (10am-4pm).

Moreton-in-Marsh

5th June

St David’s Church will be holding an open-air service at 10.30am, followed by a picnic and games on the school playground. Bring your own rug or chairs and picnic.

Quinton and Admington

4th June

Starting at 11am at the village hall and playing field, Kim Hartman will open proceedings which will include fancy dress, children’s races, human table football (2pm), afternoon teas (2.30pm-4pm) and, at 7pm, Quinton School PTA Evening Dance with live band and disco.

There will also be all-day amusements, including bumper cars; rodeo bull; laser clay pigeon shooting; obstacle course and soft play. Wrist bands are £10 per adult, and £5 per child.

Salford Priors

2nd June

At 7.30pm at Salford Priors Playing Fields there will be a barbecue and music. Judging of the fancy dress is at 8.45pm and the lighting of a beacon is at 9pm.

A flower festival will be held in the church from Friday through to Sunday.

4th June

A family fun day (1pm-5.30pm) at the playing fields will include dog agility, Falcon UK, bouncy castle, classic cars, dancers, tombola and much more.

From 7.30pm till 10.30pm the focus switches to Music in the Park. Bring your own picnic hampers and drink, tables and chairs and enjoy live music. At 10.30pm there will be fireworks.

Shipston

2nd June

Shipston will join in the national lighting of a beacon for the jubilee. To watch, head to Whaddon Farm where the flames will start at 9.45pm.

4th June

A Jubilee Street Market offers arts, crafts, upcycled goods and lots more, will be taking place between 10am and 4pm on Sheep Street and The Bury. There will also be busking and children’s entertainment.

Snitterfield

5th June

The school playing fields will be hosting a community picnic where there will also be races and games for the kids (12pm-4pm). The Snitterfield Arms will have live music and a barbecue.

Southam

2nd June

A big picnic will be taking place at Southam Recreation Ground from 4pm to 10.30pm. As well as music, a beacon will be lit at 9.45pm followed by a singalong.

Stratford

1st-2nd June

Family workshops at The Dell Forest Garden, 2pm-4pm

Free, no booking required, suitable for all ages.

Discover how to help the environment and how the environment can help us. With opportunities to take part in citizen science, writing activities, and environmentally friendly crafts, everyone can take time to enjoy the gardens and find out about how the space was created and how you can get involved in future projects in The Dell Forest Garden.

2nd June

Take a walk up to the Welcombe Hills for the lighting of a beacon at 9.45pm followed by fireworks at 9.50pm.

3rd June

Memories of Her Majesty

Stratford Town Hall, 10am-4pm. Free, no booking required, suitable for all ages.

Working with Stratford community groups, the RSC and Shakespeare Birthplace Trust (SBT) present a colourful and evocative exhibition, showing how The Queen’s reign has brought families, friends and the people of Stratford together.

The exhibition will include photographs and specially selected items from the SBT and RSC collections that will be on display for the very first time.

Interactive concert

Escape Arts’ Youth & Community Studio, Bell Court, 1.30pm-5pm.

Escape Arts and Orchestra of the Swan, have joined forces to celebrate the jubilee with a day of music, events, and fashion, to be held at The Studio (former H&M) in Bell Court.

The free event will explore the music, pop culture, and fashion seen during the reign of Her Majesty, with Orchestra of the Swan performing two special interactive concerts at 2pm and 4pm.

‘Jubilee Jukebox’ will be the first of its kind for the orchestra and will allow the audience to have full control over the songs performed. Book tickets at www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/jubilee-jukebox-tickets-335433489597.

4th June

Picnic in the Park

Bancroft Gardens, 2pm-6pm

The RSC will offer family activities including flag making and memory making crafts. An outdoor temporary display will also give people the chance to find out more about The Queen’s visits to the theatre and Stratford.

Between 2-4pm, to complement Picnic in the Park, the RSC will host a relaxed and accessible picnic in The Dell Forest Gardens for those who prefer a more relaxed atmosphere.

5th June

The RSC will also be offering a special Jubilee Afternoon Tea in its Rooftop Restaurant on between 12.15-3.30pm. The cost per person is £24.95-£29.95. Book at www.rsc.org.uk/rooftop-restaurant or call 01789 403449.

5th June

Holy Trinity Church is holding a street party in Apostles Avenue, 12pm till 2pm. Take along finger food to share. Numbers will be limited so you will need to sign up with the church by 29th May to join the party.

Stockton

2nd June

Stockton Football and Cricket Club will be hosting a family fun day from 1pm at Napton Road. There will be lots of activities, including the opportunity to play games that were popular when the Queen was growing up. There will also be a bouncy castle and crafts, as well as stalls selling toys, food, ice cream and more.

Studley

3rd June

The Jubilee Jamboree will include a village fete (12pm-5pm) and a variety show (from 5pm). Both take place at Studley Sports and Social Club. £2 all-day entry with money being raised for charity.

Welford

5th June

A jubilee picnic is taking place at Maypole Green, 12pm till 2pm.

Wootton Wawen

2nd June

Bring your own barbecue or posh picnic to Holland’s Farm, Gorse Land, from 6pm. A beacon will be lit at 9.45pm followed by fireworks at 10pm.

3rd June

A cake competition will be in a marquee at Wootton Hall (11am) while there’s a posh picnic there from 4pm and the Fat Chance Comedy Band from 5pm till 8pm. The Bull’s Head pub will have Thai street food and live music (all day).

4th June

It’s back to the marquee for a dog show (11am). There will be a craft fair at the social club (from noon) and a quiz night in the marquee (from 6.30pm) followed by a disco.

5th June

The marquee hosts a songs of praise service (11.3oam) while there will be a bring your own picnic event at the Bull pub (all day).