Queen Elizabeth II's cause of death has been revealed to the public.

Her Majesty's death certificate was published this afternoon and states that she died of old age.

It also confirms the late monarch passed away at 3.10pm on September 8 at Balmoral Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II's death certificate. Picture: National Records of Scotland

The Registrar General for Scotland, Paul Lowe, confirmed that Her Majesty The Queen’s death was registered in Aberdeenshire on September 16, 2022.

Her death certificate also shows the official informant was Princess Anne, who was with her mother when she passed away.

The 96-year-old was surrounded by her family in Scotland who had been told to urgently go to her bedside.

The nation’s longest-reigning monarch had been suffering from ongoing mobility issues and used a walking stick during the historic audience with new Prime Minister Liz Truss which happened just two days before she died.

The late Queen's cause of death has been revealed as 'old age'. Photograph Sean Hansford

The country went into national mourning the day after Her Majesty died as the news was announced late in the day, at 6.31pm on September 8.

This lasted until the day after Queen Elizabeth's funeral which took place on September 19.

The new monarch, King Charles III, announced the state funeral would be marked by a public holiday.

The ceremony took place at Westminster Abbey and huge crowds gathered in London to watch the procession.

Her Majesty's coffin travelled to Wellington Arch and then on to Windsor before her final resting place in St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Flowers and messages have been left by the Queen's Diamond Jubilee memorial near Green Park. Picture: Chantal Weller

Many have left notes saying how grateful they are to have had an 'inspirational' monarch. Picture: Chantal Weller

Tributes in Green Park. Picture: Chantal Weller

People from all over the world visited London and Scotland throughout the mourning period to lay flowers and pay their respects to the Queen.

Approximately a quarter of a million people visited Her Majesty as she lied in state at Westminster Hall in London.

Flowers, messages and tributes have been left across London by people who wanted to pay their respects.

Many left letters saying how grateful they are to have had an 'inspirational' monarch.

Tributes can be seen in the capital in Hyde Park, Green Park and by Diamond Jubilee memorial near Green Park.