Queen's Award for Henley group that unites the generations

A CHARITY that brings young and old together has been recognised with a Queen’s Award.

Henley-based Kissing it Better (KiB), run by former nurse Jill Fraser, is on a mission to ease the isolation of old age.

Kissing it Better â¦. Hilary Martin from Cookhill, who lived in Aston Cantlow for 34 years, is pictured reminiscing with artifacts from her childhood with Zoe Deakin, aged 10, Bruce Reed, 11, and his brother Tom, nine. Photo: Mark Williamson A36/5/22/3567A. (57036799)

Much of its work focuses on teaching youngsters about the many simple things they can do to make an older relative or neighbour’s life easier.

This includes running ‘When Great Granny came to stay’ workshops in primary schools to give four to 11 year olds a basic understanding of what being old is about.

The lively sessions, which usually last from 40 minutes to an hour, see Jill dressing up as a great granny, complete with battered old suitcase.

When she arrives she asks: ‘What could you have done before I got here to make me feel welcome?’

When the children say ‘text’ or ‘What’s App’ she reminds them great granny might not use apps, so it might be best to phone and she goes on to shares tips on what to say to someone who’s older.

The charity’s team also arrange for children to visit hospitals and care homes.

“Some primary school children don’t know anyone who’s old and rarely see their granny, as with everybody so busy, parents may not visit older relatives as often as they’d like.

“The key word is ‘thoughtful’, as in children just need help sometimes in thinking about how it might feel to be old.”

She added: “I act out various scenarios, for example, I might ask how they think granny feels if she’s travelled a long way to see them and then they stay in their bedroom with their iPad instead of coming to say ‘hello’.”

Thanks to the Pargiter Trust, which supports older people, Kissing it Better has funding to run its Great Granny project at 20 schools in Stratford and South Warwickshire.

Jill, who is also a former BBC reporter and presenter on John Craven’s Newsround, BBC Breakfast and Woman’s Hour, launched Kissing it Better 13 years ago with pal and fellow nurse, Nicola Matthews.

Jill explained: “As a trained nurse, I’ve seen first-hand the devastating effect that social isolation can have on older ‘s health.

“Hospitals and care homes are full of lonely older people who have stories to share and my mission is to get a brand new generation to listen to them.”

She added: “When you get young and old together, the young feel valued and the old feel valuable when they get the chance to tell their stories and pass on their experience and skills.”

Kissing it Better is also popular with teenagers, particularly those in the 16-18 bracket.

Even when Covid struck, it didn’t stop the charity’s work – teenage singers performed in care home gardens and under open windows at hospitals

Sky News and ITN ran a story on one of these ‘open air’ performances and KiB has also been featured on the BBC’s One Show and BBC Breakfast.

Jill stressed that every session, whether via Zoom, phone or face-to-face, is carefully planned and supervised to protect both older and younger people involved.

And it’s not only the seniors who benefit, as students say it bolsters their confidence and as Kissing it Better is an approved element of the Duke of Edinburgh award scheme, they can include the experience on their personal statement when applying for university or a job.

KiB also runs poetry and art competitions with winning entries displayed in care homes and hospitals.

The charity, which also runs courses for healthcare staff and volunteers, has high-profile supporters and patrons such as BBC Radio 4 doctor and comedian Dr Phil Hammond, former poet laureate Sir Andrew Motion, Sunny Ormonde who plays ‘Lillian’ in Radio 4’s The Archers and Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi.

Jill said the team is “delighted” to win the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service for South Warwickshire.

She said: “It’s the older people and children’s award – we are just the catalyst.”

To donate to Kissing it Better, see www.justgiving.com/kissingitbetter.