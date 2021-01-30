Stratford police weren't to be tricked when they stop this van, pictured, on Thursday.

The delivery driver tried to fool police with a fake Spanish driving licence. Unfortunately the officer had stopped him previously and recognised him.

The driver was reported to court for having no licence and no insurance. The driver unloaded the van with help from his passenger before the vehicle was seized the vehicle.

