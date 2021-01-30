Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Van driver stopped in Stratford tries to trick police with fake Spanish licence

By Gill Sutherland
-
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 16:00, 30 January 2021

Stratford police weren't to be tricked when they stop this van, pictured, on Thursday.

The delivery driver tried to fool police with a fake Spanish driving licence. Unfortunately the officer had stopped him previously and recognised him.

The driver was reported to court for having no licence and no insurance. The driver unloaded the van with help from his passenger before the vehicle was seized the vehicle.

Other daftness: Police issue speeding ticket to 'plonker' Reliant Robin driver in Wellesbourne

All Warwickshire NewsStratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE