CHILDREN protesting against plans to site a quarry near their homes in Barford were ‘disappointed’ no councillors came to speak to them.

Almost 40 youngsters aged between six and ten gathered at Shire Hall last week to deliver an objection letter to Warwickshire county councillors.

The children, all pupils at St Peter’s primary school in Barford, also carried placards with slogans reading: ‘Stop the quarry’ and ‘Quarry dust can kill’.

The quarry will be just 550 yards from the school, attended by 200.

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western joined the children protesting in Warwick. (62576417)

Alison Withers, who went with the children to Shire Hall, told the Herald: “They were disappointed that no one could come out and see them.

“They just wanted someone to come out and acknowledge they’d turned up and that they’re worried about the quarry and don’t want it to go ahead.”