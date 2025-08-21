Quacking day ahead as Stratford’s Shakespeare Duck Race arrives

THERE was not a feather between them, so in the end the decision was to have joint winners of this year’s duck window competition.

The Rotary Club of Stratford organises the competition ahead of the annual Shakespeare Duck Race, which takes place this Saturday (23rd August).

Judging for the window competition took place at the weekend with Trespass in Wood Street and Rathbone Funeral Directors in Rother Street taking joint first place.

Shakespeare Distillery in High Street.

A spokesperson for Rotary said: “The enthusiasm of the participants has been amazing. A lot of the staff’s own time has been spent creating their works of art.”

Just in case you’re going on a duck hunt, some of the other shops and businesses taking part in the competition include ShoeMed in Henley Street, Shakespeare Distillery, Waterstones and Hooray’s on the High Street and SBT on Henley Street, among others.

And it’s all for a good cause as it promotes the charity duck race, which starts at 2pm on Saturday by Lucy’s Mill. Prizes are up for grabs (£150 for first prize) while profits are donated to the Shakespeare Hospice.

Tickets for ducks are available at Rohan in Sheep Street.