Stratford hosts several free fun events for all the family
Published: 16:20, 12 October 2023
“BRILLIANT, great fun!” – is how one visitor described their experience at the RSC’s Fun Palace events hosted across Stratford last weekend.
Fun Palaces is a nationwide campaign for cultural participation and Stratford had several Fun Palaces for people to enjoy including the RSC, the library, the Crown Plaza hotel, led by the Stratford Town Trust Community Hub and the Birthplace Trust.
A spokesperson from the organisers of Fun Palaces said: