“BRILLIANT, great fun!” – is how one visitor described their experience at the RSC’s Fun Palace events hosted across Stratford last weekend.

Fun Palaces is a nationwide campaign for cultural participation and Stratford had several Fun Palaces for people to enjoy including the RSC, the library, the Crown Plaza hotel, led by the Stratford Town Trust Community Hub and the Birthplace Trust.

Fun Palace at the Stratford Library … Visitors challenged poet Jon Seagrave, also known as Jonny Fluffypunk, create his own poerty on demand. Photo: Mark Williamson

A spokesperson from the organisers of Fun Palaces said: