SALLY Bee is a survivor. At the age of 36 she survived three massive heart attacks due to a rare undiagnosed heart condition. It was so serious that her husband was told to say his final goodbyes.

Incredibly, the Stratford mother-of-three made a recovery and went on to carve out a successful career writing six cookery books, advocating a healthy lifestyle and made regular appearances presenting and cooking on ITV.

For 12 years she continued to improve but in 2016 endured two more heart attacks. Miraculously, despite suffering a very large heart attack, Sally was told by doctors that the damage was minimal, much to their disbelief.